By Tamsin Brown • 26 April 2022 • 9:44

Rincon de la Victoria celebrates World Book Day with activities for all ages. Image: Rincon Town Hall

The Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall organised a variety of activities to promote reading in celebration of World Book Day on April 23.

The Department of Culture Department of the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall celebrated World Book Day over the weekend of April 22 to 22 with various different activities that had been designed to promote reading.

On Friday, April 22, there was an intergenerational reading meeting in which letters that had been saved over the years by residents of the municipality were read in public. On April 23, World Book Day, there was a charity market where books were sold for the benefit of the local associations Rincón Contigo and Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (Spanish Association Against Cancer), organised in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare. Later in the day, there were songs and storytelling for children as well as shows for adults.

Finally, on Sunday, April 24, there was a concert with participation from several different choirs and another by the local artist Carmen Márquez with her show ‘Sobreviviré’.

