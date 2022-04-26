32-year-old Argentinian rugby player suffers cardiac arrest during French rugby union game

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 April 2022 • 15:13

Image: @ustyrosserugby/ Twitter

Esteban Noriega , son of Patricio Noriega (former Los Pumas player and 1999 world champion with the Wallabies), collapsed in the 70th minute.

32-YEAR-OLD Argentinian rugby player Esteban Noriega, son of Patricio Noriega (former Los Pumas player and 1999 world champion with the Wallabies), collapsed in the 70th minute of a French rugby union game after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Noriega, who plays for Union Rugby Gascon, fell to the ground late in the game on Sunday, April 24 as his team faced Marsacq XV in the Aquitaine League.

Following his collapse, the match was immediately stopped and the referee called for an ambulance, according to the French outlet Rugbyrama.

During this time, a defibrillator was located at a nearby village hall and two off-duty nurses performed life-saving CPR using the defib.

”The fact that we had a defibrillator nearby undoubtedly saved him,” Noriega’s manager Olivier Courrègelongue told Rugbyrama. “Players from both teams formed a barrier while Esteban received treatment.”

The son of Patricio Noriega was then airlifted by helicopter to Bordeaux University Hospital and was placed in an artificial coma before he underwent surgery on April 24 for two clogged arteries.

Following the incident, Marsacq XV coach, David Etcheverry, said at the time: “Everyone is in shock but obviously united, we are all by his side. We had his father Patricio Noriega on the phone, we tried to reassure him and we gave him our support come what may.” Let it come… We are all together in this event, we are waiting for good news.”

The latest reports from France suggest that the player has remained in hospital following the surgery.

One of Esteban’s former clubs, UST Rugby, reacted to the news: “UST Rugby sends its greatest support to Esteban NORIEGA, as well as to all his relatives. Passed to the club during the 2014-2015 season, unfortunately, he suffered a cardiac arrest during a meeting. Strength to you Esteban!”

L’UST Rugby adresse son plus grand soutien à Esteban NORIEGA, ainsi qu’à l'ensemble de ses proches. Passé au club lors de la saison 2014-2015, il a malheureusement été victime d’un arrêt cardiaque lors d'une rencontre. Force à toi Esteban ! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/KznvlG6geG — US Tyrosse Rugby Côte Sud (@ustyrosserugby) April 26, 2022

Noriega’s club confirmed that training would be dropped this week.

“This week we are going to drop training unless the players want to train, we will meet again next week,” Courrègelongue said.

Their opponents on April 24 have adopted the same approach, noting: “We have a firefighter within the club who offered the players to talk about it, we must not hesitate.”

