Spanish Government issue advice for Camino de Santiago pilgrimage walkers

Spanish Government issue safety advice for Camino de Santiago pilgrimage walkers

The Spanish Government has issued safety advice for those wishing to walk the Camino de Santiago Pilgrimage.

The announcement issued by the Spanish Government follows the news of the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage shattering a historic record this year with over 20,700 walkers to have made the famous pilgrimage so far this year, a record-smashing statistic which is constantly rising since it was announced on the 13, April.

“Thinking of walking the #CaminoDeSantiago?📍Install yourself @alertcops on the 📱 With the ‘Guardián Benemérito’ feature of the @guardiacivil you will be geolocated And also 👇 ✅ Receive safety warnings and advice during the pilgrimage 🥾😉 And #BuenCamino” read the tweet posted by the Spanish Government.

¿Pensando recorrer el #CaminoDeSantiago? 📍Instálate @alertcops en el 📱 Con la función 'Guardián Benemérito' de @guardiacivil estarás geolocalizado Y también 👇 ✅ Recibe avisos y consejos de seguridad durante la peregrinación 🥾😉 Y #BuenCamino pic.twitter.com/fp6Es9IjXJ — Ministerio del Interior (@interiorgob) April 26, 2022

La app @alertcops facilita la identificación y ubicación. Además graba 10" de los hechos que estén ocurriendo para obtener una respuesta policial. Con estas funcionalidades refuerza la protección integral del personal sanitario y de las víctimas de #violenciadegénero. pic.twitter.com/hDuQtZB6Xv — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 20, 2022

“The @alertcops app facilitates identification and location. It also records 10″ of the events that are occurring in order to obtain a police response. With these features, it reinforces the comprehensive protection of health workers and victims of #genderviolence.” stated the Tweet posted by the Guardia Civil speaking on the usefulness of the app earlier this month. According to the Alertcop website, it is an app that “allows you to share your position with the people you want or with a rescue center. You can also send photos and videos to the public security services or periodically send your position during the time the alert is active. Moreover, you will receive security, emergency or informational notifications depending on where you are or chat with public security services in your own language.”

This announcement of a geolocator app function, issued by the Spanish Government, that can be used on the app follows previous news on new technology being used as part of the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage with the Regional Minister of Tourism in Galicia, Alfonso Rueda proposing a new method that will help in the counting of pilgrims, “since many pilgrims who make the route and do not stamp the Compostela or even do not reach Santiago and, therefore, do not appear in the statistics”, that will calculate the amount of walkers through mobile phones with wifi or bluetooth installed on the busiest routes.

