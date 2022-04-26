By Chris King • 26 April 2022 • 21:58

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Wednesday, April 27. image: creative commons

The price of electricity in Spain and Portugal on Wednesday, April 27, will drop by 5.5 per cent



The average price of electricity in the ‘pool’ in Spain and Portugal tomorrow, Wednesday, April 27, drops and gives a little respite. It registers a slight decrease and stands at €220.95/MWh. This shows a fall of 5.5 per cent compared to today, Tuesday 26.

As reflected in the data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), the price of electricity tomorrow will be 183 per cent more expensive compared to the € 77.95/MWh. registered on April 27, 2021.

Wednesday’s cheapest time will be between 4pm and 5pm, at €190.96/MWh, while the most expensive /MWh, will be €265.98 from 9am to 10am.

These prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are subscribed, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has verified that last year, about 1.25 million people passed the Voluntary Price for Small Consumers (PVPC) at an electricity rate in the free market at a fixed price.