By Joshua Manning • 26 April 2022 • 13:41

The rain returns bringing with it a drop in temperatures in practically all of Spain Credit: Twitter @AEMET_ESP

The rain is returning, bringing with it a drop in temperatures in practically all of Spain.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) forecasts for today, Tuesday, occasional showers and storms on the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes due to the passage of a new front, as well as a drop in temperatures throughout the whole of Spain, except in the north-eastern area.

Aemet tweeted: “From 25-April to 1-May it is expected that the Atlantic low, which enters from the NW penisnular, will give rise to rainfall which, throughout the week, will spread from W to E. The rains will be more significant in the Mediterranean area to the S of the Ebro Valley.”

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_ESP

Del 25-abril al 1-mayo se espera que la baja atlántica, que entraba por el NW penisnular, dé lugar a precipitaciones que, a lo largo de la semana, se irán extendiendo de W a E. Las lluvias serán más significativas en área mediterránea al S del Valle del Ebro.🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/v1cyo2fUQZ — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) April 26, 2022

Heavy rainfall is not expected, although it may be somewhat heavier and more frequent in the mountainous areas of Galicia and the western Cantabrian Sea. It will be less likely in the southern third of the Peninsula, while in the eastern third of the Peninsula and in the Balearic Islands only intervals of medium and high cloudiness are expected. In the Canary Islands, the sky will be cloudy, with light rainfall likely in the north of the archipelago and with cloudy intervals in the south.

Maximum temperatures will rise in the northeast of Spain and decrease slightly in the rest of the country. Minimum temperatures will rise in the interior of the peninsula.

The Valencian Community will be slightly cloudy, with an increase of cloud cover throughout the day, although temperatures will be relatively stable. Murcia will also be cloudy with some possible light rainfall that may be accompanied by a covering of dust. There will also be a slight haze in the afternoon with stable temperatures. Andalusia will see cloudy skies with possible rainfall, as well as the possibility of a dust storm and low intensity haze in the afternoon, with stable temperatures throughout the day.

For the region of Andalusia specifically, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) is forecasting overcast skies, stormy showers and a new wave of low intensity haze for Wednesday.