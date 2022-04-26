By Matthew Roscoe • 26 April 2022 • 14:48

Top British DJ accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

The accusations have been made against the former Radio 1 disc jockey ahead of a new BBC Three documentary.

TOP British DJ Tim Westwood has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, according to an exclusive joint investigation from the Guardian and BBC. The revelations come hours before a tell-all BBC Three documentary set to air on Tuesday, April 26.

The 64-year-old hip-hop and rap DJ has been accused of “predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour and touching, in incidents between 1992 and 2017,” according to the news outlets.

However, Westwood strenuously denies the allegation, they have both reported.

In the documentary entitled, Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power, which airs on BBC Three at 9 pm (UK time) on April 26, the seven black women accuse the white DJ of “abusing his power within the music industry”.

The accusations against the Capital Xtra DJ are the latest in a long line made against the ‘Big Dawg’.

In 2020, Westwood hit back at “fabricated allegations” made by the Mail Online, stating that accusations of similar crimes were “false and without foundation.”

Ahead of the BBC Three documentary, the news outlets detailed some of the distressing ordeals the women are alleged to have gone through at the hands of the club and radio DJ.

One of his alleged victims described an incident in 2010 when she was 19.

The woman said she approached Westwood at a nightclub in her hometown and managed to give her demo CD to him. She said that he then called the next day to arrange a meeting in London between the two a few days later.

“We [her and her family] were thinking that this is a really good lead at this point,” she recalled to the papers. “He wants to act on this quickly.”

“We got in the car. He made the most minimal amount of small talk. I could tell that he wasn’t particularly interested in the music thing,” she said as she was picked up by a car in Oxford Circus and taken to somewhere the pair could talk music.

During the drive, the woman claimed that Westwood had undone his trousers.

“I didn’t actually see him undo his trousers. What alerted me to the fact that he was exposing himself was the fact that he actually tapped me to turn around to look. I’ve looked and I’ve seen and I’m like, ‘Oh, no, oh no, like, oh my God’,” she said.

According to her recollection of the events, she was driven to a flat that she believed belonged to the DJ.

In the flat, she claimed that Tim Westwood got himself a drink and when he returned, he was naked.

“That’s when I noticed that he’s got a condom and he’s removed it [from the packet] and started putting it on,” she said.

She claimed that the condom (a brand of Durex) was the same one that the DJ had been promoting across the country at various events.

“I remember the packet because they had this slogan on it. They had his face on the other side,” she said. “I remember him throwing it down. I remember the fact that it was yellow. Like, I remember that very vividly because I remember that was kind of when my brain also started to shut down,” she said.

Westwood then began to have sex with the then 19-year-old, who was unable to vocalise her misgivings because she was “frozen”.

“I didn’t have any sort of guard up for that situation,” she said. “It’s all very reactive … because it’s just happening. And the shock factor of it is so overwhelming that it kind of disorientates the rest of the way you think. It’s like you’re stunned.”

After being dropped off at a train station after her ordeal, she said: “I just remember feeling so deflated. So sad. Feeling really ashamed of myself and bad.”

