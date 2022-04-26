By Tamsin Brown • 26 April 2022 • 18:10

Velez-Malaga prepares to celebrate spring with entertainment from top musical artists. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Velez-Malaga will be celebrating spring from April 30 to May 2 with performances from some top musical artists, as well as other games and activities.

Velez-Malaga is getting ready to celebrate spring in style with a fun and entertaining programme of activities from April 30 to May 2, with live music from some top artists. The programme has been jointly organised by the Town Hall and the Brotherhood of Our Lady of Los Remedios Coronada.

On Saturday, April 30, the free “Primavera Urban Festival” will take place from 5pm and will feature performances from Danny Romero and Camin, as well as guest DJs Mike Morato, Sau & Jvni, Emilio González, Fernan and Antonio López.

On Sunday, May 1, the entertainment will continue with the free “Fiesta de la Primavera” from 9pm, which will feature Juanlu Montoya as well as the local bands Money Makers and Electroduendes.

Finally, on Monday, May 2, there will be a fun event at the San Francisco Market between 12.00 and 8pm, with themed stands, a Harry Potter escape room, retro gaming consoles and board game tournaments. Participation will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

