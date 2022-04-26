By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 April 2022 • 13:48

Watch Alec Baldwin interview after shooting of Halyna Hutchins Source: "Alec Baldwin" (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gage Skidmore

Bodycam footage appears to show Alec Baldwin to be unaware of the extent of Halyna Hutchins shooting, as he seems to be confused with events during the police interview that followed.

A gun held by Baldwin discharged injuring writer director Joel Souza and fatally wounding Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021.

Footage of Baldwin’s interview with investigators released this week shows the actor being asked if he believed that somebody would have intentionally placed a bullet into the firearm that he was holding.

He responds saying: “To place a bullet and position a bullet that is a live round, to make sure that that bullet is in the chamber if I were to squeeze the trigger in rehearsal that that bullet came out, someone has to have extraordinary access to that weaponry to do that.

“I can’t imagine somebody walked around with a round and it was a .45 calibre round.”

He referred to speculation on set saying: “Other people on the set were speculating that [if] it was a .45 calibre round she’d be dead. It would have blown a big hole in her.

“So we’re wondering, was the projectile that went into some foreign material stuck and it was an accident with a flash round, and something came out of the barrel, they didn’t check? They always check.”

In the footage Baldwin seems to struggle to understand how what he described as a projectile could through Hutchin’s body and then hit Souza in the shoulder.

“I don’t know any projectile with a gun in a flash prop gun that could accomplish that,” Baldwin said. “Now if somebody put a live round in there accidentally…”

On set firearms and training

Referring to Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was tasked with overseeing weapons on set and training during part of the production, he said: “See a very important question for Hannah is, have you ever co-mingled live rounds with theatrical rounds in your kit?

“Because they’re forbidden to do that, according to the union rules and the safety rules for all the unions.

“You’re not allowed to do that because of the fear of what will happen if you co-mingle. So whether someone accidentally, and I can’t even imagine deliberately placed a live round in that gun. I’ve never heard that in my life.”

Continuing Baldwin explained the issue of the cold gun, a prop that was not supposed to contain live ammunition saying: “This is a puzzle to me.

“This is making me very emotional now. In my time, and I’m older, but when I was younger and I was shooting guns in films I’ve never seen a theatrical flash round where the material went through someone’s armpit, came out of their body and hit somebody else on the shoulder.

“I’m wondering if your department is prepared to find out what comes out of [Souza’s] shoulder surgically. Is that a live round? Because I don’t think it makes any sense otherwise.

“He (Souza) just told me on the phone. I talked to Joel, and he said, ‘They showed me the X-ray and the shape of the thing in my shoulder is the shape of a bullet.'”

Officers then show Baldwin the photos of what was fired to which he replies: “Oh, that’s a bullet, as I suspected, somebody put a live round in the gun. If that’s a bullet that was pulled out of his shoulder, then someone loaded a live round into the gun.”

“I’m very upset right now,” the screen star said as the video came to its conclusion.

Charges for the shooting of Hutchins

According to police they have yet to conclude their investigations with information collected still being examined, however New Mexico’s Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB) released a report that found the film’s production company had “demonstrated plain indifference to the hazards associated with firearms” and could have “prevented the accident from occurring” if it had acted properly.”

Because the investigation into the shooting of Halyna Hutchins is not yet complete, no charges have been brought against Alec Baldwin or anyone else involved on set or in the provision of props.

