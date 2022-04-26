By Laura Kemp • 26 April 2022 • 10:29
WATCH: Dog wakes up deaf brother in the sweetest way. Image - TikTok
Gorgeous PeeWee was found as a stray, wandering the streets of Indianapolis in 2012 with a severe burn on his back. He was picked up by animal control and placed into a foster home in Minneapolis aged just seven months old. One year later, PeeWee was adopted by his now owner Nikki and his now sister Zoe!
Zoe realised quickly that PeeWee was deaf, knowing that she needed to alert him to things that were happening – like feeding time and playtime!
Zoe quickly took it upon herself to wake PeeWee up, by gently nudging him or giving him a sweet kiss on the nose.
PeeWee and Zoe learn tricks using sign language that their owner, Nikki, teaches them and Zoe has been keeping an eye on her brother ever since they met!
You can watch more of PeeWee and his family on TikTok @deafdogofmn
