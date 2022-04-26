Ximo Puig rules out early regional elections in Valencian Community

By Chris King • 26 April 2022 • 19:09

Photo of Ximo Puig. Image: [email protected]

Ximo Puig, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, rules out early regional elections in Valencian Community



Ximo Puig, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, has today, Tuesday, April 26, distanced himself from what happened politically in Andalucia yesterday when Juanma Moreno called an early election for June 19.

Speaking with the media today in Alicante, where he had held a meeting with Amparo Navarro, the rector of the UA, he was asked if early elections could be called, just as they had been in Andalucia.

Mr Puig ruled out calling early regional elections in the Valencian Community. “We have a budget approved in time and form, as well as a stable government, something that the president of Andalucia did not have, therefore, the differences are abysmal”, the socialist leader stressed.

Adding, “We have the capacity to look ahead, and to project European funds, which is what we are working on, which is what it is all about”, as reported by abc.es.

