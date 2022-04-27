By Matthew Roscoe • 27 April 2022 • 10:58

New home of 'A Place in the Sun' presenter Laura Hamilton bursts into flames. Image: Laura Hamilton/ Instagram

The new home of ‘A Place in the Sun’ presenter Laura Hamilton bursts into flames.

The popular Channel 4 host is currently rebuilding the property following her marriage split.

LAURA HAMILTON, the popular ‘A Place in the Sun’ presenter, was forced to call the fire brigade on Tuesday, April 26, after her new home burst into flames.

The 40-year-old, who recently split from her husband Alex Goward and moved into her new property earlier this month, revealed the shocking news via her Instagram page.

“Errr… Just a little mishap with the rebuild this morning…” she said.

The mother of two has been doing renovations on the property while enjoying a flourishing career that sees her travelling the world so couples can find their ideal properties in the sun.

She added: “With the fire brigade coming to the rescue…”

On March 10, she shared an update on how the house rebuild was going. “I’ve made a start on the inside of the house,” she said.

“I’ve moved myself and the children out to make life a lot easier for us all and the build team!”

Laura moved her family – Rocco, eight, and Talia, six – from the house she shared with Goward in Purley and relocated to the Surrey mansion and undertook the renovation project to overcome the “overwhelming sadness” following their split.

