By Alex Glenn • 27 April 2022 • 15:27

Credit: Guardia Civil

Alleged sex offender busted after witness tricks man into revealing his phone number in Spain’s Valencia.

Officers from the Guardia Civil revealed on Tuesday, April 26, that an alleged sex offender was busted after an assault took place on January 3, in the Valencian town of Carcaixent at 2am.

The female victim had been heading home when she was grabbed by a man who dragged her towards a garage and tried to sexually assault her. The attack was heard by two people who rushed to help the victim. The alleged attacker fled the scene as the passers-by arrived.

Later on, the attacker returned to the scene of the incident and attempted to find his mobile phone that had been dropped during the attack.

One of the witnesses tricked the man and helped him find his mobile phone by dialling the phone number. The alleged attacker then retrieved the phone before leaving quickly.

The witness then provided the phone number and the attacker’s description to the Guardia Civil. The attacker was soon identified as a 36-year-old man of Moroccan nationality. After the attack, the assailant had left his home and attempted to hide from the police in multiple towns in the Vega Baja area of Alicante

As reported by Europa Press: “Finally, on 5 April, he was arrested in Orihuela for a crime of sexual assault and the related mobile phone was seized.”

