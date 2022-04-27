By Alex Glenn • 27 April 2022 • 13:25

BREAKING NEWS: Shock as body discovered on a beach on the Costa Del Sol. The body was discovered in Malaga.

According to sources from the National Police force, a man’s body was discovered on the Misericordia beach in Malaga. The body was discovered on Wednesday, April 27 in the morning.

An investigation has been launched by the police into the death. As reported by Europa Press, the body was discovered by a woman at around 8:30am on Wednesday.

The body that was found on the beach reportedly does not show any signs of violence but the investigation into the death is ongoing.

No further details are known at this time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.