BREAKING NEWS: Shock as body discovered on a beach on the Costa Del Sol

By Alex Glenn • 27 April 2022 • 13:25
According to sources from the National Police force, a man’s body was discovered on the Misericordia beach in Malaga. The body was discovered on Wednesday, April 27 in the morning.
An investigation has been launched by the police into the death. As reported by Europa Press, the body was discovered by a woman at around 8:30am on Wednesday.
The body that was found on the beach reportedly does not show any signs of violence but the investigation into the death is ongoing.
No further details are known at this time.
Originally from the UK, Alex is based in Almeria and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
