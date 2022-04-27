By Joshua Manning • 27 April 2022 • 17:48
Central African Republic becomes the second country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender
On Wednesday 27, April, The Central African Republic became the World’s second country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, following El Salvador becoming the World’s first bitcoin adopter on 7, September, 2021.
The Central African Republic “is the first country in Africa to adopt bitcoin as legal tender,” stated Obed Namsio, President Faustin Archange Touadera’s Chief of Staff. “This move places the Central African Republic on the map of the world’s boldest and most visionary countries,” he declared.
The beginning of the bill signed by President Touadera stated:
Credit: Twitter @mansa_media
“The President of the Republic, Head of State, Professor Faustin Archange TOUADERA has taken note with the satisfaction and enthusiasm of the unanimous decision of the National Assembly on the draft law that establishes the legal framework governing crypto-currencies and establishes Bitcoin as the legal framework that governs crypto-currencies and establishes Bitcoin as an official currency. With this historic decision, the process of economic recovery and consolidation of the country enters a new phase and the Executive has shown coherence in the application of the agenda that sees the need for of a strong and inclusive growth to the benefit of development and economic performance, which will also generate prosperity for our fellow citizens.”
A former CAR prime minister who is now an opposition MP,Martin Ziguele, voiced his concerns regarding the passing of the bill stating:
“This law is a way of getting out of the CFA franc through a means that guts the common currency. It (the law) isn’t a priority for the country. This move raises the question: who benefits from it?”
