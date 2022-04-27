By Matthew Roscoe • 27 April 2022 • 13:39

Tory chief whip investigating claims top party member watched porn in Commons.

The identity of the person has yet to be revealed but is believed to be a frontbencher.

TORY chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris is said to be investigating claims that a top party member watched porn in the House of Commons.

An exclusive from the Mirror on Wednesday, April 27 revealed that the ‘frontbencher’ was watching the adult material while sitting next to a female colleague during the last few months.

A statement from the whip’s office said: “The chief whip is looking into this matter. This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and action will be taken.”

However, The Times is reporting that more MPs had potentially been caught watching porn during House of Commons meetings.

Two male Tory MPS have been caught watching porn in the chamber, according to the paper.

The Mirror said that sources from the Tory party had revealed to them that the revelations had come to light during a Tory MP meeting at Westminster on April 26.

According to their report, three sources claimed that there had been several complaints voiced at the meeting including accusations of sexism as well as accounts of sexual harassment.

