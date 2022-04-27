Covid figures for Andalucia on Tuesday, April 26.

The Ministry of Health released the latest Covid figures for Andalucia this Tuesday, April 26. Data show that a total of 5,988 new cases of coronavirus have been registered since last Friday 22. Of this total, 2,610 have occurred in those over 60, bringing the total number of infections in Andalucia to 1,443,939 since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data consulted by Europa Press at the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalucia (IECA), the region has added 39 deaths since last 22 Friday. This brings the total number of deaths in Andalucia since the pandemic began to 13,573 people.

There are currently 631 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Andalucia, which represents an increase of 43 people in Andalucian hospitals compared to last Friday. Occupancy of intensive care units (ICU) has increased by six, with a total of 43 admitted patients.

In the last 14 days, the current average incident rate in people over 60 years of age, according to the IECA, stands at 421.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Almeria province has the highest incidence, with 619, 9; followed by Cordoba with 606.9; Huelva 590; Jaen 516.2; Sevilla 369.4; Malaga 363; Granada 320.9, and Cadiz with 306.6.

By province, Sevilla recorded the most positives this week with 1,243, followed by Malaga with 957, Cadiz 857, Cordoba 742, Almeria 608, Jaen 596, Granada 537 and Huelva with 448.

Regarding the 39 deceased, 12 were recorded in Sevilla, five in Cadiz, Malaga and Almeria, respectively, four in Jaen, three in Cordoba and Granada, respectively, and two in Huelva, as reported by 101tv.es.