By Chris King • 27 April 2022 • 4:01

Covid figures in Spain on Tuesday, April 26.

Covid figures in Spain on Tuesday, April 26, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the twice-weekly Covid figures in Spain this Tuesday, April 26, collected from the autonomous communities. According to the latest data, since last Friday 22, there have been 47,421 new cases registered. Of this total, 23,137 occurred in those aged over 60 years.

These latest cases bring the total number of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began in Spain to 11,833,457. Another 319 deaths were recorded since last Friday, which means that 104,227 people have died from Covid-19 in Spain since the virus appeared.

Tuesday’s data show that the current average incidence of infections in the last 14 days in Spain, in people over 60 years of age, stands at 608.16 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 555.47 last Friday 22. In this group aged over 60, in the past two weeks, a total of 74,914 positives have been registered.

There are currently 6,455 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain (compared to 5,635 a week ago), with 364 in an ICU (345 last Tuesday 19). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.22 per cent (compared to 4.59 per cent last Tuesday), and in ICUs at 4.05 per cent (compared to 3.84 per cent one week ago).

This rebound in the incidence rate of the disease is suspected by the health authorities of being the result of the greater social interaction that took place during Holy Week, between April 10 and 17. Also, the removal of masks indoors came into force on April 20, as reported by heraldo.es.

