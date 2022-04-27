By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 April 2022 • 23:06

Global Ocean Conference - $16 Billion to protect our oceans Source: US State Department

The seventh global annual Our Ocean Conference concluded on Sunday April 26th with 410 commitments and pledges worth more than $16 billion (15.15 billion euros) to protect our seas.

Co-hosted by the Republic of Palau and the United States, the conference was the first to be held in a small island developing state.

Started by John Kerry in 2014, the conference titled “Our Ocean, Our People, Our Prosperity,” highlighted the importance of a healthy ocean to small island developing states. It also focused attention on all communities where the ocean is a primary source of sustenance.

Delegates from more than 70 countries attended the conference, all of whom committed to concrete action to advance ocean issues.

Speakers and presentations highlighted the importance of ocean-based climate solutions, including shipping decarbonisation, marine nature-based solutions, and offshore renewable energy, in keeping the 1.5-degree target within reach and improving global climate resilience.

The conference also featured 22 events focusing on issues from marine protected areas and blue foods to clean shipping and ocean-climate finance.

Excited by the response Kerry said: “Together, we realised extraordinary new commitments and ambition across many sectors. Our goal this week was to shine a spotlight on what is happening to our ocean – not just talk, but real commitments to take real actions and make a real difference.

“We recognise the stakes, and we are committed to acting with the urgency this moment demands,” insisted Kerry.

Commitments by issue area

Climate: 89 commitments worth $4.9 billion

Sustainable fisheries: 60 commitments worth $668 million

Sustainable blue economies: 89 commitments worth $5.7 billion

Marine protected areas: 58 commitments worth $1.3 billion

Maritime security: 42 commitments worth $358 million

Marine pollution: 71 commitments worth $3.3 billion

The full conference agenda is available online as are video commitments of all donors.

John Kerry is a former US Senator and founder of the Global Ocean Conference which has mobilised more than 1,800 commitments worth nearly $108 billion (102 billion euros) covering issues such as sustainable fisheries, sustainable blue economies, marine protected areas, maritime security, marine pollution, and climate change. Kerry is currently an environmental envoy for President Jose Biden.

