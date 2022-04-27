GMB sees British Comedian Jack Whitehall speak out on Will Smith Slap

By Joshua Manning • 27 April 2022 • 13:17

British Comedian Jack Whitehall opened up on Good Morning Britain, speaking on how comedians have been affected by Will Smith’s slap.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, 27, April, British Comedian Jack Whitehall opened up about the repercussions that now face comedians following the infamous slap seen at the 2022 Oscars involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

“I think hosts now going forward are definitely going to be checking themselves every time they write a joke for their monologues thinking that that’s happened,” stated the 33-year-old British Comedian.

“The only time anyone has ever actually got up on stage with me was quite scary… And the problem is when something like that happens, and you sort of saw it happen at the Oscars, most people think that it’s part of the show, so they don’t do anything.” said Whitehall.

The news follows Will Smith’s first public appearance on Saturday 23, April, when he was spotted in India for the first time since the controversial slapping incident involving comedian Chris Rock on stage at the recent Oscars ceremony. The world-famous Actor landed at a private airport in Mumbai, India, where he took photographs with fans and the flight crew, reportedly travelling to India to seek spiritual guidance on how to deal with anger issues.

