Grant Shapps unveils measure to ease flights chaos

By Alex Glenn • 27 April 2022 • 12:54

Grant Shapps unveils a measure to ease flight chaos. In recent weeks many travellers have been hit with chaos at UK airports.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that he will “look for ways to try to assist” the travel industry. He has though said that he will not “compromise in any way, shape or form with aviation security and safety”.

On Wednesday, April 27, Shapps told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee “I have looked at the rules and found an area where we can assist with the bureaucracy, particularly with regard to new people coming into the industry, and their need to be security checked.

“We can begin the training, without exposing them to the parts of the training which are security-related, without having the security check complete, as long as it’s complete before they start the security-related stuff.

“I have a Statutory Instrument – I think it comes to the House today – to do exactly that.”

As reported by The Standard, Shapps added: “This is an example of how we’ll try to work with the sector, but in the end they will have to resolve these problems by getting people in the right places.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.