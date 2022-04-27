By Matthew Roscoe • 27 April 2022 • 14:55

Liverpool exploring potential partnership with La Liga side Elche. Image: EWN

Liverpool exploring a potential partnership with La Liga side Elche.

The owners of the Premier League club are apparently looking to add more clubs to their portfolio.

LIVERPOOL Football Club is apparently exploring a potential partnership with La Liga side Elche, according to Spanish media reports.

Several representatives from Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who own the Premier League title-chasers along with Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and the National Hockey League’s Pittsburgh Penguins, travelled to the Martínez Valero stadium a few weeks ago to see the facilities, the work and the business project successfully led by Christian Bragarnik.

Elche owner Christian Bragarnik then travelled to England last week looking to strengthen ties with the Anfield club, as FSG continue to look for possible new clubs to add to their portfolio.

It is believed that Bragarnik considers the Costa Blanca club his star project and puts a huge amount of time, effort and money into the club, as reported by AS.

Before purchasing Elche, Bragarnik built an empire as an agent and represented more than 100 players, and 20 coaches and is believed to be the last representative of the legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona.

Bragarnik’s goal is now said to be building links with Champions League semi-finalists and providing an opportunity for both clubs to benefit from each team’s players.

Liverpool would no doubt relish the opportunity to have a feeder club in Spain, especially one playing in Spain’s top league, as they have successfully established several in other countries across Europe.

Onda Cero reported that during his visit to England, the Argentinian businessman also attended the clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on April 23 – which the Gunners won 3-1.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.