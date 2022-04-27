By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 April 2022 • 21:45

Man charged with murder of missing 33-year-old from Burnley Source: http://www.defenceimagery.mod.uk/fotoweb/fwbin/download.dll/45153802.jpg

Lancashire Police have confirmed that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with the murder of Katie Kenyon, the 33-year-old from Burnley that went missing last Friday.

A statement by Lancashire Police has confirmed that 50-year-old Andrew Burfield, from Burnley, has now been charged and will appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday April 28th.

Last seen on Friday at around 9:30am, a search and rescue operation was put into action after the mother of two was reported missing. She was apparently last seen leaving an address in Burnley in a silver Ford Transit to the Bolton-by-Bowland area in North Lancashire.

After she was reported missing 60 specialist search officers from four police forces scoured Gisburn Forest in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley looking for Ms Kenyon. Assisting the officers were fire services teams, dogs, mounted police and rescue volunteers using drones.

Officers have been told by the family that her disappearance is out of character and although she has not yet been found, officers are treating it as a murder.

A post by her sister, Sarah Kenyon, on Facebook: “It is now a waiting game, we have done everything we can, searched everywhere, contacted everyone.”

It is not known on what evidence the man charged with murder of missing 33-year-old has been charged, with search teams still looking for Ms Kenyon.

