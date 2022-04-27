By Joshua Manning • 27 April 2022 • 13:53

Massive fires at New Delhi landfill garbage sites following scorching Indian heatwave Credit: Twitter @weatherindia

New Delhi landfill garbage sites have faced massive fires in the last weeks amidst a scorching heatwave.

The fire that broke out last night at Bhalswa landfill garbage site, on Tuesday 26, April in New Delhi, India was the fourth fire seen in less than a month amidst a running heatwave that has plagued the city.

The former Head of Delhi’s waste management department,Pradeep Khandelwal, told AFP news agency, that the fire was probably initiated by the warmer temperatures caused by the heatwave, which sped up the decomposition of the organic waste at the landfill site. “The dry and hot weather produces excess methane gas at the dumping sites that trigger such fires,” Khandelwal stated.

“Dust storms-led winds and the #Heatwave recently facilitated massive fires at landfills in #Delhi and Gurugram. The clouds of thick smoke billowing out of the burning garbage heaps even enveloped nearby areas.” read a tweet posted by The Weather Channel India.

Credit: Twitter @weatherindia

Dust storms-led winds and the #Heatwave recently facilitated massive fires at landfills in #Delhi and Gurugram. The clouds of thick smoke billowing out of the burning garbage heaps even enveloped nearby areas. Read: https://t.co/4EhOAQJKQ3 📸: A Nagpal/I Das/BCCL; IANS pic.twitter.com/3rKJvh1AGR — The Weather Channel India (@weatherindia) April 27, 2022

A firefighter uses his mobile phone as he sits on top of a fire truck as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site in New Delhi, India. More photos of the day https://t.co/pfLiJpPrux 📷 @adnanabidi pic.twitter.com/tvHnK3Eh3L — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) April 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @reuterspictures

“A firefighter uses his mobile phone as he sits on top of a fire truck as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site in New Delhi, India.” read a tweet posted by Reuters.

At least 10 fire trucks reportedly tackled the flames throughout the night, with the flames allegedly reaching 60 metres or 200 feet in height. As of yet no casualties have been reported , and officials are investigating the causes behind the fire. Before last night’s fire, three other fires have been reported in recent weeks at other landfills in New Delhi, which is home to more than 20 million people, and which currently lacks the infrastructure to deal with the amount of wastage it produces on a daily basis, estimated at 12,000 tonnes.

