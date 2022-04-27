By Joshua Manning • 27 April 2022 • 17:16

NASA predicts a partial Solar eclipse that will see 50% of the Sun blocked out on 30 April in some parts of the World

NASA has predicted a partial solar eclipse that will see 50% of the Sun blocked out on 30, April in some parts of the World.

On 30 April 2022 there will be a partial solar eclipse of the Sun that will reach 50% occultation (an astronomy term used when one object is hidden by another object that passes between it and the observer), seen from several points on the planet, at the moment when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, being most visible in the south of South America.

This solar eclipse will begin in the South Pacific Ocean at 6.45pm (UT), lasting until 10.38pm in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of Chile. Thus, the total duration of this phenomenon will be a total of 233 minutes.

The Eclipse will climax at 8.41pm specifically in the Strait of Magellan, when it will have a magnitude of 0.64, as indicated by the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

The locations that will best be able to view the solar eclipse, as indicated by NASA, are:

Chile

Argentina

Most of Uruguay

Western Paraguay

Southwestern Bolivia

Southeastern Peru

A small area of southwestern Brazil

Northwest Antarctica

Atlantic Ocean off the southeastern coast of South America

Falkland Islands

Much of the South Pacific Ocean

Antarctic Ocean

The news comes during an exciting month for space phenomena on Earth, with a planetary alignment seen from 17 April, with Saturn, Mars, Venus and Jupiter forming an almost perfect planetary alignment in the sky before dawn. Three of these planets, Saturn, Mars and Venus, had been grouping together for the whole month of March, with Jupiter joining the party later. And adding to the excitement, on the 23, April the Moon also aligned itself with the four planets.

