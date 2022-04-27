By Joshua Manning • 27 April 2022 • 14:16

No beer nor wine on bar menus: The Spanish Ministry of Health's new healthy-heart plan

The latest news will likely upset many, as Spanish ministry of Health plan to remove beer and wine from bars’ daily menus.

The latest scheme by the Spanish Ministry of Health aims to promote the awareness and prevention of heart problems by “collaborating with catering establishments”while still maintaining the Mediterranean diet as a model of heart-healthy eating but “without alcohol consumption”, as reported by El Español.

The Ministry is also planning on creating vending machines that only provide 100% healthy products, as well as increasing the price of ultra-processed foods.The strategy is in line with a message that the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzón, launched a few months ago, which links social class with the consumption of ultra-processed foods. It therefore urges the promotion of mechanisms that “facilitate access to healthy products for people in a disadvantaged economic position”.

The Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) is set to approve the new Cardiovascular Health Strategy for the Spanish health system today, Wednesday, 27, April. The Ministry of Health’s plan aims to improve the heart health of Spaniards through fiscal policies, social awareness and reinforcements in health care.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, and her team have led this strategy which aims to rid daily menus in restaurants of beer and wine, but will still include free water. In addition, the Ministry of Health’s plan establishes a clear link between cardiovascular risk and two risk factors: being a smoker and being a woman. In relation to tobacco, the Ministry aims to achieve a reduction in smoking prevalence in Spain to below 10% by 2040. It intends to develop the tobacco law that is in the process of public consultation (where smoking is banned on terraces and in cars).