President Pedro Sanchez cancels his visit to Poland and Moldova “due to scheduling issues” day after Transnistria explosions

By Joshua Manning • 27 April 2022 • 16:28

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, has cancelled the trip he had planned to make this Thursday and Friday to Poland “due to scheduling issues.” Government sources informed EFE news agency of the cancellation of this trip, which included his trip to Moldova on Thursday afternoon and a visit to Poland on Friday to meet with their respective Prime Ministers.

The decision to cancel his visit comes a two days after the initial report on Monday, 25, April, of explosions in close proximity to the State Security Ministry building in Tiraspol, Transnistria, and just one day after reports of further explosions on Tuesday, 26, April, that destroyed two Russian radio broadcasting antennae in Transnistria.

Following these explosions seen in Transnistria, the majority Russian- speaking Moldovan Breakaway state, Maia Sandu, President of Moldova established a security red alert for Moldova, called for calm and warned that actions detrimental to stability in society and the safety of citizens will be promptly stopped by state institutions and issued the following declaration after a meeting with the State Security council, as reported by Diez news:

“Our authorities are following the situation in the Transnistrian region with caution and vigilance. Our analyses at this hour show that there are tensions between different forces within the region interested in destabilizing the situation. This makes the Transnistrian region vulnerable and creates risks for the Republic of Moldova. We condemn any provocations and attempts to draw the Republic of Moldova into actions that may endanger peace in the country. Chisinau continues to insist on a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict.”

