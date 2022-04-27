Prince William helps raise a record amount for London’s Air Ambulance Charity

By Chris King • 27 April 2022 • 1:43

Prince William attending the London Air Ambulance Charity gala. Credit: [email protected]

London’s Air Ambulance Charity raises a record amount during an attendance by Prince William



According to local media, a record amount of £944,000 was raised last Monday, April 25, at a gala held by London’s Air Ambulance Charity in the capital. The event was attended by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, who is its patron.

Prince William even took to social media after his visit, sharing multiple images on his official Twitter profile. “As a former Air Ambulance pilot, I have seen first-hand the difference trauma teams can make to those in need”, the Duke wrote. Adding, “So it is a great privilege to be the Patron of this exceptional Charity”.

The royal also detailed how he encountered a young boy called Bruno during his visit. “I had the great privilege to meet a young man named Bruno, and his father Daniel. Aged 11, Bruno was knocked off his scooter and suffered a serious brain injury. London’s Air Ambulance Charity flew to him, arriving within minutes to bring the hospital to his side, and saving his life”.

“That’s what struck me when working as an air ambulance pilot, how serious injury does not discriminate”, William added. “It can happen to anyone. At any time. In any place. Just one moment can turn a life upside down”, as reported by geo.tv.

Tonight, I had the great privilege to meet a young man named Bruno, and his father Daniel. Aged 11, Bruno was knocked off his scooter and suffered a serious brain injury. @LDNairamb flew to him, arriving within minutes to bring the hospital to his side and saving his life. pic.twitter.com/s6wtwAJcCa — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.