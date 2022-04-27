By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 April 2022 • 16:56

Russia will no longer host the 2023 international ice hockey championship Source: Martin Rulsch, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

In another blow for its sporting status on the world stage, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Tuesday April 26th that the country will no longer host the 2023 championship.

Russia, traditionally one of the leading teams in the sport, was due to hold the championship which was scheduled to run from May 5 to May 21, 2023.

In making the announcement the federation said that it was: “Concerned for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans.” According to a spokesperson the decision was taken after a meeting in Zurich with those involved saying the federation had: “Significant concerns over the safe freedom of movement of players and officials to, from, and within Russia.”

The move is a blow for Russia, who had plans to build a new 23,000 capacity arena in St Petersburg.

According to the spokesperson the federation expects to announce a new host in May.

The announcement follows an earlier statement from the International Skating Union who said that that no international competitions would be held in Russia, including the 2022 Rostelecom Cup.

Russia’s isolation on the international sports stage continues as they lose the right to host the 2023 ice hockey championship, with more sporting bodies expected to take similar action in the months ahead.

