Russia withdraws from UN tourism body (UNWTO) before vote in Madrid to kick Moscow out.

UNWTO was the first UN agency to address the membership of Russia.

RUSSIA withdraws from the UN tourism body (UNWTO) ahead of a vote by its executive council in Madrid to kick Moscow out. United Nations World Tourism Organisation was the first UN agency to address the membership of Russia.

Ahead of a vote by its executive council to suspend Moscow’s membership over its invasion of Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yuri Korchagin announced on Wednesday, April 27, its intention to withdraw from UNWTO.

Following the announcement, the UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said: “Today, Russia announced their intention to withdraw from @UNWTO.

“Our statues are clear: promotion of tourism for peace & universal respect for human rights. Only Members that abide by this can be part of UNWTO.”

He added that Russia’s suspension “is effective immediately.”

Speaking ahead of the extraordinary General Assembly (GA) of the organisation, Korchagin said: “We are forced to state that the UNWTO is actually monopolised by a number of member states that use it in their own group interests.

“With the help of massive anti-Russian propaganda, by blackmail and putting pressure on member states the UNWTO is pushing through the decision to suspend Russia’s membership, which we consider as an illegal and politically motivated step in order to defiantly punish an active member of the organization pursuing an independent domestic and foreign policy.”

“We do not consider it expedient to continue working in an organization whose leadership and some member states condone the politicisation of its activities and openly support discrimination against the Russian Federation,” the ambassador added.

“The Russian Federation has decided to withdraw from the UNWTO.”

