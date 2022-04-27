By Joshua Manning • 27 April 2022 • 12:02

Russian President Putin speaks of "Productive cooperation" after congratulating South African President on Freedom Day Credit: Twitter @TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin has talked of “Productive cooperation” with South Africa following talks with the nation.

On 27, April, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the nation celebrated its national holiday “Freedom Day” and spoke of a “productive cooperation”between the two nations.

“Relations between Russia and South Africa are dynamically developing in the spirit of strategic partnership. We have established a meaningful political dialogue and productive cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian spheres. The coordination of efforts between Moscow and Pretoria within the UN, BRICS, G20 and other multilateral structures is yielding good results,” stated Putin in a telegram published on the Kremlin website, as reported by Russian news agency TASS.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Freedom Day, noting the dynamic development of relations between the two countries and the established political dialogue,” read a tweet posted by TASS on Twitter.

Credit: Twitter @TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Freedom Day, noting the dynamic development of relations between the two countries and the established political dialogue:https://t.co/s5h6qT0WHj pic.twitter.com/qRKjBUQ4OG — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 27, 2022

The Russian leader reportedly expressed confidence at the possibility of a further expansion in ties that would be mutually beneficial for Russia and South Africa, with the interests of both people “going in line with the strengthening of international security and stability.”

President Putin also wished South African President Cyril Ramaphosa health and success in future venture, as well as well-being and prosperity to all South African citizens.

The Republic of South Africa celebrates the national holiday of Freedom Day on 27, April, following the nations’s first general democratic elections in 1994 after the end of Apartheid in South Africa.