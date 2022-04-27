Shock as boy arrested for murder of Wisconsin girl Lily Peters

By Alex Glenn • 27 April 2022 • 7:53

Credit: Chippewa Falls Police Department

Shock as boy arrested for the murder of Wisconsin girl Lily Peters. Lily vanished as she was heading home from her aunt’s house.

Lily’s body was discovered in woodland on Monday, April 25. The girl had been at her aunt’s house and she was heading home when she went missing on Sunday night. Her body was discovered near a Chippewa Falls walking trail.

The police believe that the suspect knew Lily but the police have not revealed how old the boy is. Commenting on the arrest Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm explained: “While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to deliver this news to the family and the community.”

The search operation had involved multiple agencies along with K9 teams and drones, reported The Daily Mail.

Kelm commented: “As you can imagine, our first responders are tremendously impacted by anything that impacts one of our children,

“So it is very difficult for them, and the investigators.”

The superintendent of the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Jeff Holmes had called on families to ensure that their children were picked up by trusted adults from school.

He commented: “We feel that it is important for you to know about what we may share at this time. We do not plan to formally announce what happened, as we are not privy to those details — we believe that law enforcement needs to be the ones to decide what or how much to share in that regard.

“We also believe that parents should be the ones to share and engage in discussion with their children about this tragic event to the greatest extent possible.”

He went on to add: “However, we know that some of our students may be affected and some of our students may have conversations amongst themselves and with staff members. Cardinal Care counselling services can be accessed by any student.

“Thank you for your kindness and compassion for the student and the family during this tragic time.”

