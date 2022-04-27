Shock as Russia warns UK diplomats could be targeted by Kremlin rocket attacks

By Alex Glenn • 27 April 2022 • 9:21

Shock as Russia warns UK diplomats could be targeted in Ukraine by Kremlin rocket attacks.

Britain’s Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has revealed that the UK supports airstrikes on Russian infrastructure by Ukrainian forces. Since the comments were made the defence ministry in Russia has threatened UK diplomats in Ukraine.

Diplomats were warned that as they return to Kyiv they could be targeted, according to The Daily Mirror on April 27. Russia has threatened to strike back at “decision-making centres” in Ukraine regardless of whether diplomats from other countries including the UK are present.

After Heappey outlined the UK’s support for attacks on Russian supply lines a Russian spokesperson commented: “As we have warned, the Russian armed forces are in round-the-clock readiness to launch retaliatory strikes with high-precision long-range weapons at decision-making centres in Kyiv,”

“The presence of advisers from Western countries in the Ukrainian decision-making centres won’t necessarily pose a problem for Russia in making a decision to launch retaliatory action.”

Commenting on the situation on Wednesday, April 26, UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said: “The Russian state is unlawful and what we’re doing is lawful.

“International law is very clear on this. All states are entitled to provide military support to any state exercising the right of lawful defence against an aggressive invasion.

“And frankly, if Russia starts threatening other countries it only adds further to their pariah status and will only further the solidarity and consensus of the international community that they must be stopped.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.