Official launch of the last of 278 toilets Credit: Wall GMBH

THANKS to Wall visitors to Berlin have 278 options to spend a pfennig as the company unveiled the last of 278 toilets produced under contract from the Berlin Council.

The formal handover which was flushed with success took place on April 27 when Senator for the Environment, Bettina Jarasch took possession of the last toilet covered by the construction contract with Wall GMBH on April 27 in the suburb of Wedding.

The fully automatic, barrier free toilet facility was the last required under the contract and all have been completed on time over a three-year period.

These new Berlin toilets are supplemented by toilet centres, urinals, café octagons, cemetery toilets and other public toilets so that there are now, in total 418 public toilet facilities in Berlin, an increase of 60 per cent compared to before.

This ambitious expansion program means that Berlin now has the most modern public toilet infrastructure in Germany and the second largest of its kind in Europe.

Senator Bettina Jarasch said “Experiences from the past pandemic years have shown that publicly accessible and barrier-free toilets are part of the public service of a functioning city.”

Now the ongoing maintenance of the toilet facilities comes to the fore as more than 50 permanent employees who are technically well-versed are needed for a high-quality service

All toilet locations were determined according to the specifications of the districts and the senate administration and according to technical requirements such as the availability of connections.

A separate app called ‘Berliner Toilette’ is available for download free of charge for iOS from the App Store and Android from Google Play

