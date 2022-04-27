The 13th Mallorca Beach Rugby Tournament kicks off on Friday

By Laura Kemp • 27 April 2022 • 11:47

Image - Mallorca Beavh Rugby

Beginning on Friday, April 29, the 13th Mallorca Beach Rugby Tournament will be held on Magaluf Beach, sponsored by Robinson Crusoe’s, Mambo’s, and Blackbeard’s Beach Bar and Grill.

During the day, the action centres around Crusoe’s – right on the beach and overlooking the main pitches, with special meal deals and drinks promotions. At night, the action switches to Mambo’s Terrace bar just a few steps from the beach.

The 2022 Tournament kicks off on Friday 29 at 9pm with the legendary pre-tournament fancy-dress party hosted by the organisers and referees at Mambo’s Terrace Bar with top party DJs – the Mambo Dancers. The theme for this year’s party is ‘Doctors & Nurses’.

At 9:30am on Saturday, April 30, breakfast is available at Crusoe’s and Blackbeard’s Beach Bar and Grill, situated next to the playing areas, where food is available all day.

Registration of all teams begins at 10:30am at the main tented area near Crusoe’s.

At 11:30am, the team managers and captains briefing with the tournament organisers will begin and the tournament will kick off at 12:30pm.

The games will end at 5pm and the party continues at Mambo’s, Crusoe’s & Blackbeard’s at 9pm.

On Sunday, May 1, breakfast will be available all day from 9:30am at Crusoe’s, Blackbeard’s Beach Bar & Grill and sign-in for all teams will start from 11:30am (latest accepted sign-in 12.30h).

The tournament resumes at 1pm with the knock-out, including the cup, plate, shield and spoon competitions.

The competition finals will be from 4pm until 5:30pm with the awards ceremony at Mambo’s at 6:30pm – don’t miss this!

Party the night away with party DJs at Mambo’s from 7pm.

