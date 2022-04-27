Three arrested after marijuana laboratory found in Mijas property

According to a press release from the Guardia Civil this Tuesday, April 26, three people have been arrested in Mijas for their alleged involvement with a marijuana laboratory located inside a home in the Malaga municipality.

A total of 711 marijuana plants were confiscated, along with 36 kilos of buds, and abundant material related to the cultivation of this type of drug.

‘Operation Alert-21’ began when officers at the Mijas post became aware of the possible existence of indoor cultivation in a luxury home in an urbanisation. A subsequent search uncovered several plantations in almost all the rooms of the property. An intensive crop for the production of this type of drug would guarantee these criminals several harvests a year .

Investigations determined that this criminal group was dedicated to the cultivation, processing, and transport of marijuana to other countries within the European Union.

“Members of the organisation leased luxury real estate using fictitious personal data”, they explained from the Malaga Command. A member of the group was also in charge of the laboratory, supervising and maintaining the plantation, and at the same time, he carried out surveillance tasks.

As a result of the operation, residents of Mijas, of Spanish nationality, have been arrested, with legal action being taken against two others under investigation. All are attributed their alleged involvement in crimes against public health, electricity fraud, and belonging to a criminal organisation, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.