Tragedy as two-year-old boy dies after a brick wall collapses on him in Madrid

By Joshua Manning • 27 April 2022 • 12:59

Tragedy as 2-year-old boy dies after a brick wall collapses on him in Madrid

The two-and-a-half-year-old boy had been playing beneath the brick wall that collapsed on him in Madrid

A two-and-a-half-year-old boy died on Sunday in Móstoles Hospital after a brick wall collapsed on him, at his family home in Navalcarnero, as confirmed by a spokesperson for Madrid’s Guardia Civil on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the early afternoon of Sunday, 24, April, at a house located in a housing estate in La Dehesa de Navalcarnero. A part of a garage wall collapsed and fell on the child, who was playing below when the bricks hit him.

The boy was then rushed by his family in a car to the Hospital Universitario de Mostoles in Madrid, where, despite the efforts of the medical staff, he was pronounced dead in the evening. Psychologists reportedly counselled the young boy’s parents with Guardia Civil currently launching an investigation in to the reasons behind the collapse of the wall. Court number 1 of Navalcarnero has taken charge of the current legal proceedings.

