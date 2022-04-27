By Matthew Roscoe • 27 April 2022 • 11:37
Tributes pour in for Zimbabwean comedian Clive Chigubu who passed away following cancer battle. Image: Twitter
POPULAR Zimbabwean comedian Clive Chigubu has passed away following a battle with cancer. Tributes have poured in after the news was announced.
His uncle confirmed that Chigubu had passed away at 5.30 (local time) on Wednesday, April 27.
“I would like to let everyone know that this unfortunate incident occurred this (Wednesday) morning, we are now trying to make the necessary preparations. Chigubu is no more, although we appreciate all efforts that everyone has done,” he said.
The 31-year-old had been battling Diffuse Large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a type of cancer which had left him bedridden. It was revealed that his diagnosis had only been largely revealed to his fans a few days prior to his death.
Although the news of his illness broke on April 24, his uncle, Prince Mboweni, revealed that he had been ill for some time, as reported by sundaynews.co.zw.
#BREAKING: Zimbabwean Comedian Clive Chigubu has passed away. He was battling cancer which had left him bedridden. According to his uncle, Chigubu passed on in the early hours of the morning.#Asakhe pic.twitter.com/jFHr4kewlW
— CITE (@citezw) April 27, 2022
#BREAKING: Zimbabwean Comedian Clive Chigubu has passed away. He was battling cancer which had left him bedridden. According to his uncle, Chigubu passed on in the early hours of the morning.#Asakhe pic.twitter.com/jFHr4kewlW
— CITE (@citezw) April 27, 2022
Tributes have flooded social media for the award-winning Zimbabwean comedian.
“I’m so sad to learn of the passing of comedian Clive Chigubhu. He was a beautiful, hilarious soul. Thank you for the laughs, champ. Sending sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Gone too soon,” one person wrote on Twitter.
🟡I’m so sad to learn of the passing of comedian Clive Chigubhu. He was a beautiful, hilarious soul. Thank you for the laughs, champ. Sending sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Gone too soon. #RIPClive 🕊 pic.twitter.com/mTV3MNIWDl
— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) April 27, 2022
🟡I’m so sad to learn of the passing of comedian Clive Chigubhu. He was a beautiful, hilarious soul. Thank you for the laughs, champ. Sending sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Gone too soon. #RIPClive 🕊 pic.twitter.com/mTV3MNIWDl
— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) April 27, 2022
Another person said: “Sleep well brother.”
Sleep well brother 💔 #RIPCliveChigubu 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Zo0bKKgfAM
— A S A P H 🇿🇼 (@AsaphAfrika) April 27, 2022
Sleep well brother 💔 #RIPCliveChigubu 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Zo0bKKgfAM
— A S A P H 🇿🇼 (@AsaphAfrika) April 27, 2022
“Two days ago l saw a story on FB about Clive Chigubu battling cancer then today woke up to the news that he has passed on. He was part of my best Zimbabwean comedians list,” another person said.
Two days ago l saw a story on FB about Clive Chigubu battling cancer then today woke up to the news that he has passed on 😞 he was part of my best Zimbabwean comedians list. #RIPCliveChigubu pic.twitter.com/V0mnNaqMx6
— Wellence Mujuru (@WellenceMujuru) April 27, 2022
Two days ago l saw a story on FB about Clive Chigubu battling cancer then today woke up to the news that he has passed on 😞 he was part of my best Zimbabwean comedians list. #RIPCliveChigubu pic.twitter.com/V0mnNaqMx6
— Wellence Mujuru (@WellenceMujuru) April 27, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.