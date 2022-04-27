By Matthew Roscoe • 27 April 2022 • 11:37

Tributes pour in for Zimbabwean comedian Clive Chigubu who passed away following cancer battle. Image: Twitter

Tributes pour in for Zimbabwean comedian Clive Chigubu who passed away following a cancer battle.

The award-winning comic was only 31.

POPULAR Zimbabwean comedian Clive Chigubu has passed away following a battle with cancer. Tributes have poured in after the news was announced.

His uncle confirmed that Chigubu had passed away at 5.30 (local time) on Wednesday, April 27.

“I would like to let everyone know that this unfortunate incident occurred this (Wednesday) morning, we are now trying to make the necessary preparations. Chigubu is no more, although we appreciate all efforts that everyone has done,” he said.

The 31-year-old had been battling Diffuse Large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), a type of cancer which had left him bedridden. It was revealed that his diagnosis had only been largely revealed to his fans a few days prior to his death.

Although the news of his illness broke on April 24, his uncle, Prince Mboweni, revealed that he had been ill for some time, as reported by sundaynews.co.zw.

#BREAKING: Zimbabwean Comedian Clive Chigubu has passed away. He was battling cancer which had left him bedridden. According to his uncle, Chigubu passed on in the early hours of the morning.#Asakhe pic.twitter.com/jFHr4kewlW — CITE (@citezw) April 27, 2022

Tributes have flooded social media for the award-winning Zimbabwean comedian.

“I’m so sad to learn of the passing of comedian Clive Chigubhu. He was a beautiful, hilarious soul. Thank you for the laughs, champ. Sending sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Gone too soon,” one person wrote on Twitter.

🟡I’m so sad to learn of the passing of comedian Clive Chigubhu. He was a beautiful, hilarious soul. Thank you for the laughs, champ. Sending sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Gone too soon. #RIPClive 🕊 pic.twitter.com/mTV3MNIWDl — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) April 27, 2022

Another person said: “Sleep well brother.”

Sleep well brother 💔 #RIPCliveChigubu 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Zo0bKKgfAM — A S A P H 🇿🇼 (@AsaphAfrika) April 27, 2022

“Two days ago l saw a story on FB about Clive Chigubu battling cancer then today woke up to the news that he has passed on. He was part of my best Zimbabwean comedians list,” another person said.

Two days ago l saw a story on FB about Clive Chigubu battling cancer then today woke up to the news that he has passed on 😞 he was part of my best Zimbabwean comedians list. #RIPCliveChigubu pic.twitter.com/V0mnNaqMx6 — Wellence Mujuru (@WellenceMujuru) April 27, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.