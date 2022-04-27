WATCH: Freshly re-elected Emmanuel Macron pelted with tomatoes.

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 April 2022 • 17:49

The President of France was re-elected for another five years on Sunday, April 24.

VIDEOS have emerged of a freshly re-elected Emmanuel Macron being pelted with tomatoes on Wednesday, April 27. The President of France was re-elected for another five years on April 24.

Protestors targetted the 44-year-old during his visit to a market in Cergy, northwest of Paris.

Scrambling to protect the country’s leader, security staff opened up an umbrella to shelter Macron from the incoming fruit.

Macron Honored with Tomato’s 😎 pic.twitter.com/finsKcRERt — Lori Morton 🍊 (@ButifldrmLori) April 27, 2022

Despite his re-election, the president is not considered popular by a section of people on social media.

Following the incident, many people took to Twitter to share their delight and the protestor’s fruit throwing frenzy.

“If you only watch one video today … Macron pelted with TOMATOES before scurrying away after scuffle breaks out among crowd during public walkabout, days after – cough cough- “election victory,” one person said.

Another person said: “Macron was hit with tomatoes near Paris… This is what happens when you are “elected” by your own people… We wait to see this in the mainstream media…”

“Yep, they just love Macron … here he is being tomato’d” another person wrote.

The husband of Brigitte Macron eventually gained a significant victory over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on April 24.

According to exit polls, centrist Macron polled 58.2 per cent of the votes, compared to his opponent’s 41.8 per cent – meaning he will embark on a second five-year run in charge of the country.

