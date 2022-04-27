Watch here: Teen hacker busted with decorative Porsche 911 GT3 in the garden

By Alex Glenn • 27 April 2022 • 15:57

Credit: National Police

Watch here: Teen hacker busted with decorative Porsche 911 GT3 in a glass cabinet in the garden.

Officers from the National Police in Spain have busted a criminal gang that hacked into computer systems and stole more than 53,000 euros. The criminals had hacked public institutions in Madrid and Granada. On April 27, Motorpasion reported that the gang’s leader was only 18-years-old and that he had a Porsche 911 GT3 on display in a glass cabinet.

Police officers carried out three house searches where they discovered multiple high-end sports cars worth more than 450,000 euros. 70,000 euros in cash along with smartphones, hard drives, laptops and cryptocurrency wallets were also recovered during the searches. Officers also found hundreds of credit and debit cards.

Taking to Twitter the National police commented: “A criminal network that “hacked” into the computer systems of public institutions was broken up.

“They changed the direct debit of salaries and diverted the payment to accounts opened with false documentation.

“They swindled more than €53,000 and €170,000 in #cryptocurrencies have been blocked.”

🚩 Desarticulada una red criminal que "hackeó" sistemas informáticos de instituciones públicas Cambiaban la domiciliación de las nóminas y derivaban el pago a cuentas abiertas con documentación falsa Estafaron más de 53.000 € y han sido bloqueados 170.000€ en #criptomonedas pic.twitter.com/hUOFeHxHPf — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 25, 2022

