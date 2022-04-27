WATCH: Radio 1 DJ shares video of playful ‘new lodgers’ in heartwarming clip

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 April 2022 • 18:14

RADIO 1 DJ Annie Macmanus, popularly known as Annie Mac, shared a heartwarming video of her playful ‘new lodgers’ to her 533k followers on Instagram.

In the video posted on Wednesday, April 27, the 43-year-old revealed that she had a family of four foxes ‘living’ in her garden, which she shares with her two children.

“We’ve got new lodgers!” the broadcaster and writer said.

With Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘Spring Is Here’ playing in the background, the clip shows the vixen and her cubs playfighting in the garden of the ‘Dance Party with Annie Mac’ host.

People loved the vid and posted comments underneath to share in the DJ’s delight.

“Omg!!!!!! So cute.” one person wrote.

Another person said: “Aaawww so adorable.”

A third wrote: “What a treat.”

“What!! That’s so goddam cute!!” photographer Alex Cameron wrote.

