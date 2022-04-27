By Joshua Manning • 27 April 2022 • 19:20

WATCH: SpaceX launches four astronauts to the International Space Station Credit: Twitter @NASA

SpaceX have launched four astronauts to the International Space Station.

On the morning of Wednesday , 27, April, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA less than two days after completing a space flight chartered by millionaires. This flight is the first NASA crew that has an equal amount of male and female crew, as well as including Jessica Watkins, the first Black woman to make a long-term spaceflight, as reported by ABC news.

“This is one of the most diversified, I think, crews that we’ve had in a really, really long time,” stated NASA’s space operations mission chief Kathy Lueders.

Credit: Twitter @NASA

“Freedom takes flight! Three @NASA_Astronautsand one@ESA astronaut lifted off from @NASAKennedy aboard the@SpaceXDragon Freedom. #Crew4‘s expected arrival time at the@Space_Station is about 15.5 hours from now.” read the tweet posted by NASA.

SpaceX Launch Control wished the astronauts good luck on their Space adventures and Godspeed moments before the Falcon rocket launched with the capsule, named Freedom by its crew.

“Our heartfelt thank you to every one of you that made this possible. Now let Falcon roar and Freedom ring,” radioed NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, the commander. “It was a great ride,” he stated

The astronauts will reportedly arrive 16 hours after the launch took place at the Kennedy Space Centre earlier this morning. “Anyone who saw it realized what a beautiful launch it was,” Lueders told reporters.

SpaceX has now launched a total of five crews for NASA , as well as two separate private trips in the under two years.

