Best jackpot games

Of course, a lot of people become gambling fans being attracted by exciting games. Only a few people do not give in to passion during a tense round of poker. However, let’s be honest that most gamers are allured by the easy money prospect. Where else but in a casino, it is possible to make money enjoying favorite entertainments?

Moreover, everyone knows these incredible stories about twists of fate, which were triggered by random jackpots. What kind of a player at least once in their life did not dream of hitting the jackpot?

Speed and minimum efforts – that is what can characterize casino jackpots. This is unbelievable but only one spin can change your life!

Undoubtedly, casino owners could not miss such a great interest of players in the jackpot. So, there are casinos, which provide a special section of jackpots games. Slotbox, which is known as a home of the best slots online, is not an exception.

Slotbox Jackpot Games for Quick Wins

Slotbox offers more than 100 various games with jackpots. The Irish casino team has made a selection of the most popular slots among Slotbox users. So, it is possible to find a jackpot game for everyone.

Of course, slots are the best choice for the jackpot game. Their simplicity and clearness make the possibility to win a grand jackpot available for everyone. Moreover, slots are very exciting. Experienced gamers state that nothing can compare with that feeling of spinning a slot and waiting for the result.

Slotbox provides two categories of jackpot games: Mega Jackpots and Jackpot Feature.

As for the jackpots themselves, they are divided into two types: fixed and progressive.

Fixed Jackpots

In as much as a jackpot is the name of a certain sum of money, which could be won by a gamer, a fixed jackpot is the one with an unchanged sum. Fixed jackpot implies a determined sum, which could not be decreased or increased. When you win such a jackpot, you receive exactly what is indicated on a particular machine.

There is a good example of the fixed jackpot, which is familiar to a great number of gambling fans. Thus, on Jacks for Better video poker machine there is a standard return of 4000 coins for a royal flush.

In fact, on the market fixed jackpots are not so popular as progressive ones because slots with fixed winning sums offer a lower “theoretical hold”. Professional gamblers state that fixed jackpots are appropriate only for those who want to grind out the bankroll for as long as possible.

Progressive Jackpots

Progressive jackpots are those, which sum could be changed. Such jackpot changes are called progress because the jackpot sum can only grow. The growth depends on the popularity of the game. Thus, the more play a slot receives, the higher its jackpot grows.

There are three basic types of progressive jackpots:

Single machine progressive

Multiple machine progressive

Networked progressive

Single Machine Progressive

This type of the progressive jackpot is a jackpot, which applies to a defined slot only. The winning sum keeps growing while players play and put money into the machine. When the jackpot is won the game balance is reset.

Multiple Machine Progressive

This type of the progressive jackpot implies a sum, which is shared among several slots within the same casino. The implementation of this jackpot type allows the casino to assure great sums as prizes. Inasmuch as one jackpot absorbs fees from multiple machines instead of just one.

Networked Progressive

The functioning of this type of the progressive jackpot is similar to the multiple machine jackpot. However, such a jackpot type absorbs money from multiple slots not only in one casino. A networked progressive jackpot is a sum of money collected by gamers from different casinos. So, the winning sum is getting bigger.

