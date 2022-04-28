By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 15:12

BREAKING: Another fire rages in Russia as a shopping centre burns in Ishim.

The HUGE fire is the latest of several that have occurred in Putin’s country over the last week.

ANOTHER huge fire rages in Russia after flames engulfed a shopping centre in Ishim, located in the Tyumen Oblast region. The blaze is the latest of several unexplained fires to have burned in Putin’s country.

According to media sources, the complex in Ishim, which is 1,227 miles from the Russian capital Moscow, caught fire at around 2.33 pm.

Unverified footage circulating on social media shows huge flames and billowing black smoke pouring from the roof of the shopping centre.

Casualties as a result of the fire have not yet been reported and Ukraine has not claimed responsibility was any attack.

Russian officials have yet to comment.

A series of strange fires in Russia continues. This time, a shopping center in Ishim (Tyumen region) is on fire…#FuckRussia #FuckPutin pic.twitter.com/7F9RNxV0Ek — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) April 28, 2022

The mysterious blazes in Russia have led to intense speculation that Ukraine has struck back against Moscow, with media reports suggesting that Ukrainian drones have been behind recent fires at two oil depots and a ‘top-secret’ defence facility in Russia.

On April 25, ‘drones from Ukraine’ were the apparent cause of two huge fires at oil facilities in Bryansk, Russia.

One of the oil depots is believed to be connected to the world’s longest oil pipeline (Druzhba) feeding Russian oil to Europe, while another explosion caused a fire at a military facility.

Prior to this, a blaze ripped through a ‘top-secret’ defence facility in the Russian city of Tver, reportedly killing 25 people on April 21.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with further information when it is made available.

