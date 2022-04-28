By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 16:49

BREAKING: British man killed and another missing in Ukraine.

This information has not yet been confirmed by the UK Government.

A BRITISH man has been killed and another is pronounced missing after the pair joined military missions in worn-torn Ukraine, according to the Foreign Office on Thursday, April 28.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family.”

On the second British man, the FCDO spokesperson said: “We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine and are supporting their family. We are urgently seeking further information.”

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you when further information is made available.

