By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 15:31

BREAKING UPDATE: ‘P**sed off’ football super-agent Mino Raiola reacts to reports of his death.

The agent of Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is said to be ‘fighting to survive’.

UPDATE 3.31 (April 28) – FOOTBALL super-agent Mino Raiola has reacted to news of his death by stating he is ‘p**sed off’ at being ‘killed off’ again.

The 54-year-old tweeted: “Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me.

“Seem also able to resuscitate,” he said.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

News of his death had been wide reported on Thursday, April 28, however, after the news broke rumours began to circulate on social media that Italian reports were premature.

In fact, Dr Alberto Zangrillo from San Raffaele Hospital in Milan said: “I’m outraged by the phone calls from pseudo-journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting to survive”.

Reports of his death have been blamed on Italian journalist, Tancredi Palmeri, who is believed to have broken the news.

In a series of tweets, the beIN Sports correspondent denied this and apologised for his involvement.”I deleted the tweet about Raiola,” he said.

“It wasn’t speculation or “run to be first”. I’d never do any like this on such matter.

“News was broke by TgLa7, most rated Italian tv news; confirmed by all Italian biggest media.

“But I did tweet wrong too, therefore I am mortified and apologise.”

He added: “Therefore I have decided to suspend myself from Twitter for next week.

“Again: I wasn’t the one to break it about Raiola.

“‘Institutional’ tweets about works will still come due to working commitments. But I won’t tweet anything from my voice for next week.”

Therefore I have decided to suspend myself from Twitter for next week. Again: I wasn’t the one to break it about Raiola. ‘Institutional’ tweets about works will still come due to working commitments. But I won’t tweet anything from my voice for next week — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) April 28, 2022

ORIGINAL 2.01 pm (April 28) – FOOTBALL super-agent Mino Raiola dies aged 54 following an illness, according to conflicting reports on Thursday, April 28. He represented some of the game’s biggest stars including Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

Raiola’s first success as an agent is noted as being the negotiation of the transfer of Dennis Bergkamp ​​to Inter Milan.

He was involved in some of the sport’s biggest deals after his first success, including the deal that brought Paul Pogbas back to Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then record-breaking move.

Raiola was involved in Robinho’s move from Real Madrid to Manchester City. The infamous transfer of the Brazilian marked the first transfer of the Sheikh Mansour era and was the catalyst for bigger moves to come for the Premier League Champions.

The football community around the world has reacted to the news and has flooded social media with tributes.

Super-agent Mino Raiola has sadly passed away at the age of 54 after an illness. Wow He handled Pogba, Ibrahimovich, Donnaruma, Mhkitaryan & Balotelli among others. This is sad 😭 — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) April 28, 2022

A tribute by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport read: “The most powerful, the best, the most discussed, the most feared – by the clubs – the most loved – by his clients.”

The widely-reported news of the Italian-born Dutch football agent’s death was first broken by Italian reporters, who claim he died after battling lung cancer for some time.

However, despite the news of his death, conflicting reports coming from the Netherlands suggest that he has not died but is in a “bad position.”

NO Sport has reported that Raiola’s right-hand man, José Fortes Rodriguez, said: “He’s in a bad position, but he hasn’t died.”

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with further information when it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.