By Joshua Manning • 28 April 2022 • 19:55

BREAKING NEWS: Explosions reported in Ukraine's Capital Kyiv with video footage showing missile strike Credit: Twitter @GlobalNToday

BREAKING NEWS: Explosions reported in Ukraine’s Capital Kyiv with video footage showing confirmed missile strike.

On 28, April, reports of two large explosions on Thursday evening several kilometres east of the city center of Kyiv have been flooding social media. The alleged missile strike comes as the Head of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres visits Kyiv to hold talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky.

Svitlana Vodolaha an Emergency Service spokeswoman for the State of Ukraine has stated: “The shelling in Kyiv resulted in casualties, but it is not known how many.Two hits. One at a facility, another at the residential area near the facility. First floors have been hit, and there are people on the upper floors.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated:”The enemy fired on Kyiv. There were two hits in the Shevchenkivskyi district. All services are working on the scene. Information about casualties is being clarified.”

“#BREAKING | Reports of explosions in the Capital, Kyiv. #Kyiv #Russia #Ukraine”

“#Kyiv Has reportedly seen a minimum of two explosions #RussiaUkraineWar” posted @GlobalNToday

#Kyiv Has reportedly seen a minimum of two explosions #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/fvABXbxb5v — Global News today (@GlobalNToday) April 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @GlobalNToday

🚨🇺🇦At least 2 explosions were reported in #Kyiv.

First footage of an #Iskander rocket flying towards Kyiv before it hits the targets moments ago. pic.twitter.com/3z3QueeRKd — Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) April 28, 2022

Credit: Twitter @terror_alarm

One user posted: “At least 2 explosions were reported in #Kyiv. First footage of an #Iskander rocket flying towards Kyiv before it hits the targets moments ago.”

The news of the explosions in Kyiv comes at a time of escalating tension between both sides with reports of a Ukrainian man allegedly being tortured by Russian Forces for 12 days with finger cut off and four broken ribs, as well as The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine publicly announcing the official figures on combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.