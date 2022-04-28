BREAKING NEWS: Just Stop Oil protesters block petrol stations on M25 during rush hour

By Fergal MacErlean • 28 April 2022 • 9:36

Climate activist group Just Stop Oil has blocked access to a motorway services station in Surrey during morning rush hour traffic, causing chaos on the M25.



Just Stop Oil said 35 of its supporters have blocked petrol stations at two motorway service areas on the M25.

It said the action began at 7am at Cobham Services in Surrey and Clacket Lane Services, Kent.

Footage shows the activists smashing display glass and spraying paint on petrol pumps.



Pictures showed police cars at the scene but Surrey Police have not yet confirmed any arrests as yet.

Protesters glued themselves to the concrete at Clacket Lane service station in Kent.

Other activists sprayed orange paint over the fuel pumps, while some attacked parts of the pump meters at the services between Junction 5 and Junction 6 of the M25.

Nathan McGovern, 22, a student from Coventry taking action, said: “The world’s most vulnerable are dying from a fossil-fuelled nightmare right now, whilst our government proposes to drill for more oil and gas.

“I refuse to stand by and watch as heatwaves and drought murder people across the global South and families in the UK are forced to choose between eating and heating.

“If politicians and bureaucrats refuse to act then it falls on ordinary people to do what they will not.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.