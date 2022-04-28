By Joshua Manning • 28 April 2022 • 16:00

BREAKING NEWS: Leaked correspondence allegedly proves Russian Officers shot soldiers to force them to attack Ukraine says Security Service of Ukraine

On Thursday 28, April, The Security Service of Ukraine released leaked correspondence that they claim proves Russian Officers shot soldiers to force them to attack Ukraine.

“Russian officers began shooting their soldiers to force them to attack Ukraine. This is evidenced by the correspondence of the commander of the Russian regiment fighting near Izium in the Kharkiv region” tweeted @Now_in_Ukraine, with a link to the official telegram posted by The Security Service of Ukraine.

“Russian officers began to shoot their soldiers to force them to advance into Ukraine – recording of the conversation of the commander of a regiment of Russian soldiers fighting near Izium in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.” tweeted @Flash43191300, posting the audio released by The Security Service of Ukraine.

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300 @Now_in_Ukraine

The official statement posted by The Security Service of Ukraine alongside their telegram stated:

“Russian officers start shooting their soldiers to induce them to attack Ukraine

This is evidenced in the correspondence of the commander of the Zagarbnik regiment, which is fighting at Izum in the Kharkiv region.

“Mine have also become very afraid. All without strength. I cannot raise them morally or physically. I even shoot them. And to no avail,” says the occupant.

In his voice messages he describes in detail how fed up he is with the war and how dissatisfied he is with the “new reconquest”.

“Everyone here is completely demoralised. In companies there are 10-15 people left at best. About 60 young men were sent to replenish the staff… half of them are f*****g cowards, panickers,” he says.

In fact, he admits that the same mood prevails among the officers. That is why he lives with dreams of returning home. And there…

“Home: children, wife to cuddle. And then – to f*****s! I want lots and lots of them, lots of w****s, and I don’t want anything else” – sums up a Russian.

With such “family” values, it is not surprising that the occupants are making a terrible mess in Ukraine. But they will answer for everything!”

The news of Russian Officers reportedly shooting their own men to get them to attack Ukraine comes just after this morning’s reports of a Ukrainian man allegedly being tortured by Russian Forces for 12 days with finger cut off and four broken ribs.

