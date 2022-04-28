BREAKING NEWS: Ukrainian man allegedly tortured by Russian Forces for 12 days with finger cut off and four broken ribs

By Joshua Manning • 28 April 2022 • 12:38
According to a statement given by The Defence Forces of the Zaporizhzhia regional territory on, the Russian military in Vasylivka held a Ukrainian ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation) participant captive for almost two weeks. The occupants tortured the man using harsh methods, which resulted in his injuries, as reported by inform.zp.ua, on Thursday, 28, April.
The man was reportedly tortured by Russian soldiers who beat the man, shocked him with an electric current, cut off one of his fingers and broke four of his ribs. Reports state that a 16-year-old boy is still a captive of the Russian soldiers who tortured the man. This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, who added that local government officials are in communication with the relevant military authorities to mobilise men and take action following the incident.
The city of Vasylivka is located the banks of the Kakhovka Reservoir on the Dnieper River in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the South of Ukraine and it serves as the administrative center of Vasylivka Raion.
The report comes just after The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the official figures on combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
