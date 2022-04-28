By Matthew Roscoe • 28 April 2022 • 12:33

British TV star rushed to hospital after horror go-kart crash. Image: Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace/ Instagram

British TV star rushed to hospital after horror go-kart crash.

The former Big Brother star landed on her head during the ‘scary’ incident.

BRITISH TV star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace was rushed to hospital following a horror go-kart crash in which she landed on her head.

The 43-year-old is believed to have lost control of the vehicle while travelling at full speed and reportedly landed on her head after crashing into a wall, The scary incident happened at Rye House Kart Raceway in Hertfordshire on Wednesday, April 27.

The reality TV star and glamour model was stretchered from the scene by ambulance staff and taken to A&E before receiving a CT scan to explore the full extent of her injuries.

Following the crash, a source told The Sun: “Aisleyne crashed into a wall, flew out the kart and landed on her head.

“She was put into a brace, stretchered into an ambulance and rushed to hospital immediately for scans.

“They took her straight into the resuscitation room when she arrived.

“It was really scary. Everyone thought she could be paralysed for life after seeing what happened and the state she was in.

“She was lying on the floor, not able to move after landing head first.”

According to the tabloid newspaper, the 2006 Big Brother contestant was taking part in a team-building exercise with fellow Celeb MMA competitors James Lock, AJ Bunker, Carl Woods and Theo Campbell.

The model and media personality is due to take part in an MMA fight at the OVO Arena Wembley. She is one of 16 celebrities due to step into the octagon cage on June 24 to battle it out in the reality show.

Aisleyne’s representative told The Sun: “Aisylene has been released from hospital following the shock incident and is home recovering with the support of close family.

“We are grateful that Aisleyne hasn’t suffered from any major injuries.

“Aisleyne appreciates everyone’s immediate support and we will be sure to issue updates on her ongoing recovery accordingly.”

Ms Horgan-Wallace is now back at home “but is suffering from really bad muscle spasms in her lower back.

“She’s going to have to do a lot of therapy to see whether she’s fit enough to be able to go ahead with her big fight,” according to the tabloid’s sources.

The author of ‘Aisleyne Surviving Guns Gangs & Glamour’ shared an update with her 162.5k Twitter followers on Thursday, April 28 and gave details of the worry she is now facing.

She said: “Morning. Last night I had to have an emergency full body CT scan & now I’m completely freaking out about it causing cancer.

“I lost Mum & uncle to ‘c’ & am high risk. I’ve tried researching on Google & it made me feel worse.

“Can anyone help me with actual facts on the risks?”

Morning ❤️ last night I had to have an emergency full body ct scan & now I'm completely freaking out about it causing cancer. I lost Mum & uncle to 'c' & am high risk. I've tried researching on Google & it made me feel worse. Can anyone help me with actual facts on the risks?🙏 — AISLEYNE (@Aisleyne1) April 28, 2022

